Long Beach Community Cleanup and Youth Programs

I'm raising money to expand the work my friends and I have already started in Long Beach. We've been picking up trash and cleaning parks throughout the city for free, and now we want to grow our team and do more.





The funds will help us get the supplies and tools we need to bring more people into our cleanup efforts and create a larger, active team. We also want to start programs where children can learn, read, and receive free school supplies and backpacks, for kids who don't have access to those things.





With your support, we can build a cleaner, safer city and give young people in our community the resources they need. Thank you for standing with us.