LLM Ranch Tornado Relief

In the month of March, LLM Ranch, one of our members was hit by two devastating tornadoes in the same week. They experienced major damage to the structures on their property, including the complete loss of several barns. We praise the Lord that no animals were harmed, but there is a tremendous amount of cleanup and rebuilding that insurance will not cover. Please join us in reaching out to our brothers and sisters in Christ in a tangible way by providing some financial assistance for their rebuilding. (also if you are in the Hardinsburg area and have hay, please reach out to the Christian Horse Show Association at 615-479-1984 as much of theirs was lost in the storm) We also appreciate your prayers and support for LLM Ranch.