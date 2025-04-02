Lizzy's Ministry Training Trip Year 2

Dear Family & Friends,

I hope this message finds you well!

I’m excited to share that I will be returning to Puerto Rico with Cape Vineyard Church from Cape Coral, Florida, for Project Timothy. This wonderful program is part of Vineyard Ministries, and it’s designed to train and equip students like me for servant leadership and ministry. Project Timothy has a profound mission: empowering students to spread the Gospel and share God’s love and grace with others, particularly with those who may be struggling.

The program gathers high school students for one week each year over the course of four years, providing valuable lessons about the Bible, cultivating a personal relationship with the Lord, and using these experiences to uplift others. This will be my second year in the program, and I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity!

During my first year, I learned how to run small groups, read and interpret the Bible, confidently pray for others, and effectively share the Gospel through evangelism. Most importantly, I deepened my relationship with the Holy Spirit, Father God, and Jesus Christ. This year, I look forward to growing even more spiritually while continuing to spread His light in a dark world.

To join this transformative trip and continue my journey, I need to raise approximately $1,000. I’m kindly asking for your support in making this possible. Any contribution, whether financial or through prayer, would be deeply appreciated and would help me fulfill my passion for sharing God’s love.

Thank you for considering supporting me in this meaningful journey. Your generosity and prayers make all the difference!





With love,

Lizzy Wakefield :)