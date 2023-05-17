Supporting the Tate Family

Liz Tate, the LH Kids director at Lifehouse Church has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. As you can imagine the costs involved with medical care can mount up and we want to make sure that she gets the best care possible without the stress that medical bills can often cause. We think that together we can help alleviate that stress and are asking friends and family to be a part of her care. Please join us as we continue to pray, for healing and support Liz and the Tate family.