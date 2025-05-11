Supporting Liz Floth

Support for Liz Foth’s Vision Recovery Journey

We’re coming together to support Liz Foth, a lifelong resident of Gering/Scottsbluff, Nebraska and proud Gering High School Class of 2004 graduate, as she faces ongoing challenges in her journey toward healing and recovery.

In October 2019, Liz suffered a traumatic eye injury during the Sidney, Nebraska Oktoberfest celebration. What began as a freak accident quickly became a life-altering event. After being airlifted to Regional West Medical Center and undergoing emergency surgery, Liz began a long and difficult road of continued treatments and multiple surgeries — including procedures for a torn retina, lens repairs, and now ongoing steroid treatments for corneal complications.

Most recently, Liz has been experiencing further vision loss due to her corneal cells not functioning properly, causing fluid buildup and swelling. To preserve what vision she has left, Liz must now undergo another critical eye surgery in Colorado at the end of May 2025.

The surgery alone will cost $5,578.50, not including travel or lodging expenses. Liz will need to stay in Colorado for up to four days as part of her post-surgical care. Following the procedure, she will also require ongoing follow-up treatment in Scottsbluff to monitor her healing and maintain the progress from surgery.

We’re asking for your help to ease the financial burden and show Liz that her community stands with her. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward medical costs, travel, and accommodations — and most importantly, give Liz the chance to regain her sight and continue the fight for her vision.

Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers.