Liz's Mother's Move - A Community Effort

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $480
As many of you may know, Liz is going through a challenging time as she prepares to move her mother from New York to South Carolina.
We are reaching out to our community to ask for your help in covering some of the expenses related to the move.
Let's come together as a community to show our love and support for Liz and her family during this time.
Listener from Southwest Virginia. Lost my mom to Alzheimer’s in 2016. Understand what you are going through and my heart goes out to you.
Praying for you and yoyr family safe travels back!
Good luck with mom Liz
You do soooo much for others.. so let us so a little something for you! Warrior Goddess 💕
Bless your family. Lost my mom 08/05/2023. Hoping things settle for you and Mom!
Prayers for Liz and her Mom
Prayers for safe travels with Mom
