Liz's Mother's Move - A Community Effort

As many of you may know, Liz is going through a challenging time as she prepares to move her mother from New York to South Carolina.

We are reaching out to our community to ask for your help in covering some of the expenses related to the move.

Let's come together as a community to show our love and support for Liz and her family during this time.

Recent Donations
Kristi
$ 50.00 USD
Just now

Listener from Southwest Virginia. Lost my mom to Alzheimer’s in 2016. Understand what you are going through and my heart goes out to you.

Katherine Freeman
$ 25.00 USD
Just now

Praying for you and yoyr family safe travels back!

Paul manchuso
$ 75.00 USD
1 minute ago

Good luck with mom Liz

Lisa
$ 50.00 USD
8 minutes ago

You do soooo much for others.. so let us so a little something for you! Warrior Goddess 💕

Julie Harrington
$ 10.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Glenn
$ 50.00 USD
11 minutes ago

Bless your family. Lost my mom 08/05/2023. Hoping things settle for you and Mom!

Paul and Janet Galbo
$ 50.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Prayers for Liz and her Mom

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 minutes ago

Kathy
$ 50.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Prayers for safe travels with Mom

Jeff and Jenn Stafford
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

KEITH LORENZEN
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

