Elizabeth Holtquist & Family

On February 4th, Theresa was preparing to go volunteer when something just didn't feel right. She told her grandson, Blake, to call 911 and within moments she collapsed. Ultimately, the doctors said she had a heart attack and will be in the hospital for quite some time. She's in very critical condition and they hope to do open heart surgery once she is stable. Grandma is the rock of their family and Liz and her children want to be by her side as much as they can. I've created this campaign to help with the financial burden of bills and food during this difficult time. Please pray for them all and pass this along as every dollar will help them. Thank you so much!