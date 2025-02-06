Campaign Image

Elizabeth Holtquist & Family

Raised:

 USD $165

Campaign created by Emily McGuigan

Campaign funds will be received by Elizabeth Holtquist

Elizabeth Holtquist & Family

On February 4th, Theresa was preparing to go volunteer when something just didn't feel right.  She told her grandson, Blake, to call 911 and within moments she collapsed.  Ultimately, the doctors said she had a heart attack and will be in the hospital for quite some time. She's in very critical condition and they hope to do open heart surgery once she is stable.  Grandma is the rock of their family and Liz and her children want to be by her side as much as they can.  I've created this campaign to help with the financial burden of bills and food during this difficult time.  Please pray for them all and pass this along as every dollar will help them.  Thank you so much!

Recent Donations
Show:
Russell Knight
$ 100.00 USD
34 minutes ago

The Collofello Family
$ 50.00 USD
46 minutes ago

Sending prayers for you and your family.

Dawn Hebein
$ 10.00 USD
1 hour ago

I’ so sorry you are all dealing with this. I hope your mother has a speedy recovery and your son knows what an amazing thing he did.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo