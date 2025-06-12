Olivia to Indonesia

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $2,150
Campaign funds will be received by Olivia Libolt
I am raising funds to go to Indonesia and serve alongside a local ministry that works with unreached people groups. To begin, we will spend time at their base undergoing various trainings to prepare us for living in a village and doing life alongside the local population. The people we will be living among and serving are mostly Muslim. During our time in the village, we will learn about their way of life and culture while leaning on the Holy Spirit to guide us into Gospel conversations. After our time in the village, we will return to the base to debrief and enjoy more of what this incredible country has to offer!
I would deeply appreciate it if you would partner with me in whatever way the Lord leads you. Whether through your finances or your prayers, I am truly grateful for your support!
Praying for you Olivia! Exciting adventure!
much love!
Trusting our Heavenly Father to work in and through you as you serve the people of Indonesia!
Love you a ton and are so proud of you. We will be praying.
YES!!! Selamat (congrats)! I’m excited for you sister! I can’t wait to hear the stories!
Very excited for you!
