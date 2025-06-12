Campaign Image

Olivia to Indonesia

 USD $3,000

 USD $2,150

I am raising funds to go to Indonesia and serve alongside a local ministry that works with unreached people groups. To begin, we will spend time at their base undergoing various trainings to prepare us for living in a village and doing life alongside the local population. The people we will be living among and serving are mostly Muslim. During our time in the village, we will learn about their way of life and culture while leaning on the Holy Spirit to guide us into Gospel conversations. After our time in the village, we will return to the base to debrief and enjoy more of what this incredible country has to offer!

I would deeply appreciate it if you would partner with me in whatever way the Lord leads you. Whether through your finances or your prayers, I am truly grateful for your support!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for you Olivia! Exciting adventure!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

much love!

Eric Libolt
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Theodore Thomas
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Trusting our Heavenly Father to work in and through you as you serve the people of Indonesia!

Anonymous Giver
$ 800.00 USD
22 days ago

Love you a ton and are so proud of you. We will be praying.

Jerry Libolt
$ 300.00 USD
24 days ago

Kenzie
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

YES!!! Selamat (congrats)! I’m excited for you sister! I can’t wait to hear the stories!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Very excited for you!

