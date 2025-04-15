Steve Lister & Toni Glass Home

If you’re a South Valley local, you’re blessed enough to know Steve Lister and Toni Glass. These are two individuals that have touched many hearts in our community and would give the shirt off of their back to anyone in need.

Early Monday morning their home went up in flames. Luckily a friend that was over alerted them to the fire and everyone made it out safely. The structure however, is a total loss and very little was salvaged. Time for us to rally. Every single dollar counts. If you’d prefer to drop off donations such as clothing, cash, gift cards or food you may do so at Two Rivers Bar & Casino in Conner. Donations will be delivered to Steve and Toni and the end of each day. Clothing and shoe sizes are listed below…

Women’s shirts - Size Small

Women’s pants - Size 3/4

Women’s shoes - Size 8 & 1/2

Men’s shirts - Size Medium

Men’s pants - Size 32/31

Men’s shoes - Size 9 & 1/2

Let's help these kind humans focus on rebuilding. Nothing will ever be the same, but if you know Steve and Toni you know that all they really need is each other. Everything else will work itself out.












