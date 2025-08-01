Save Lisa Mixon - A Family's Fight Against Fate

Our beloved sister, mother, daughter, and friend, Elisa Mixon, is in the fight of her life—and she needs our help.

On January 13, 2025, Lisa underwent emergency brain surgery to remove a fast-growing tumor. Just when we thought the worst was over, she was struck with a rare and devastating form of bacterial meningitis, a complication that changed everything. Since then, Lisa has been in and out of the hospital, courageously battling for her health, her strength, and her life.

Today, Lisa suffers from seizures, significant memory loss, and other lasting effects of her illness that have made it impossible for her to return to work. As a devoted mother, Lisa has always given her all to support her family. Now, she faces the unimaginable—being unable to provide for her children, keep up with bills, or cover her mortgage.

This is where we come in.

Lisa has spent her life lifting others—her warmth, laughter, and generosity have touched every corner of our community. Whether you know her as a family member, a faithful friend, or a smiling face who brightened your day, you know how special she is.

Now it’s our turn to lift her up.

We’re asking for your support—any amount helps. Your donation will go directly to covering Lisa’s living expenses, medical costs, and basic needs as she continues to heal. Most importantly, it will give her the peace of mind to focus on recovery without the crushing weight of financial stress.

Please donate, share, and pray. Together, we can help Lisa through this storm and remind her that she is not alone.

From the bottom of our hearts to yours, thank you. 💛