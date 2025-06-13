Lisa Runs Badger 100 Miler for MMDR

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,725
Hello Everyone,
Two years ago I ran the Potawatomi 100 Miler for Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue in Green Bay, WI. Well, I'm at it again! This year I will be running the Badger 100 Miler in Belleville, WI, August 2nd - 3rd; my goal is to raise $10,000.00 for this wonderful nonprofit! I know there are many organizations asking for your dollars; please know that 100% of your donation will go to MMDR, plus it is tax deductible. Every dollar counts and every donation is appreciated. This is a great chance to do good!
Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue is a fully foster and volunteer-run nonprofit organization based in Green Bay, WI. We are dedicated to alleviating overcrowded animal shelters in the southern regions of the country through strong community partnerships. We believe that the issue of pet overpopulation in the South impacts animal welfare nationwide. Our mission is to raise awareness and educate the public about animal welfare, with the ultimate goal of ending the companion animal crisis we currently face.
As an all-breed and all-age, foster-based dog rescue, every dog we save is placed directly into a loving foster home while it searches for its forever family. We focus on helping neglected or unwanted pets transition into society, ensuring they have the opportunity to become cherished members of a family. Our motto, “Once a misfit, always a misfit,” reflects our lifelong commitment to every dog we adopt out; they will always have a safe haven with us if misfortune strikes.
Good luck Lisa!
Good luck Lisa! Ted and Julie
We wish you nothing but the best while running the Badger 100 Mile Run. We would like to donate towards your goal for Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue. What a wonderful way to contribute!
Good luck!
Good luck Lisa! Thanks for supporting a great cause.
Saving puppies AND free wine?
Go Lisa go!
Run Lisa Run !!
Lisa, you are amazing!
I have three rescue dogs myself and I know every bit helps.
Good luck! I’ll be running the 50k so maybe I’ll see you out there!
Good Luck Lisa!
