Support Lisa Pierce as 1st Vice Chair for GAGOP

Let's bring MAGA to our 1st Vice Chair GAGOP position by supporting Lisa Pierce. Lisa has served as the Upson County Chairwoman for approximately 21 months. She believes that we must bring real transparency to the GAGOP through effective communication and training. Lisa is a huge proponent of bringing the Trump agenda to Georgia to help push through handmarked, hand counted ballots. She also wants to help clean house of those people claiming to be Republicans but do not act as such. Lisa would also like to see rules changed within the party so that the 1st and 2nd Chair have assigned duties and roles within the GAGOP party. She believes that the executive committee must have a say within the GAGOP by eliminating the GAGOP inc. Lisa is the strong leader who will be the true voice of the grassroots and is unafraid of going against