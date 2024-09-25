Mission trip to Colombia

Campaign Image

Please join us in prayer! We are so excited and cannot wait to share what the Lord has done for our family, and encourage other couples to get closer to each other and to the Lord. We are also looking forward to working with women, children, and teenagers, showing them how much Jesus loves each one of us. 

If you’re able to give, please consider doing so. And pray, pray, pray! Love y’all 🩷🙏🏼🔥🤲🏼🙌🏼⚔️👑✝️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your family!

Mimi
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

God be with yall

Evansmemorialcamp Holy Spirit
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Go in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth expanding the kingdom everywhere you go one life at a time!

The Tanners
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We pray over your family as you go and be the hands and feet of Jesus.

James Estes
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

