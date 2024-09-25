Mission trip to Colombia

Please join us in prayer! We are so excited and cannot wait to share what the Lord has done for our family, and encourage other couples to get closer to each other and to the Lord. We are also looking forward to working with women, children, and teenagers, showing them how much Jesus loves each one of us.

If you’re able to give, please consider doing so. And pray, pray, pray! Love y’all 🩷🙏🏼🔥🤲🏼🙌🏼⚔️👑✝️