From Dream to Cockpit Help Me Become a Pilot

WHO AM I

Hey everyone, my name is Linda Kuchio, born and raised in Kenya. I am a born-again Christian with a lifelong dream of becoming an airline pilot. I recently received incredible news—I was accepted to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, one of the best aviation schools in the world! When I saw the acceptance email, I was so shocked I couldn’t even speak. My mom, who was on the phone with me, thought something was wrong—until I started screaming, “I got accepted!! My whole family joined in celebrating, but soon after, reality hit. This dream comes with a big financial challenge.

MY PASSION

My love for aviation began long before I ever saw the inside of a cockpit. It all started with my mom, whom I will forever be grateful to for planting this beautiful dream in my heart. She used to tell me about pilots, and then one day, she started printing out aviation photos for me—cockpit views from the skies, pilots in uniform, flight attendants, airports, aeroplanes in flight. I kept them in a file, which I proudly carried to school. During my free time, I would flip through the pictures over and over again, imagining myself soaring through the skies.

Then, my aunt—who was a flight attendant at the time—visited us and gifted me a Kenya Airways model plane. That plane was my most prized possession. I polished it daily like it was a sacred artifact… until one tragic day when it mysteriously disappeared. (I’m still investigating.)

The moment that sealed my dream forever happened when I was 12 years old. It was my first time at an airport, accompanying my cousin as she left for an Ivy League university. I saw two pilots, dressed sharply in their uniforms, rolling their suitcases. It was the first time I had ever seen real-life pilots up close, and I was in awe. Too shy to approach them myself, I nudged my older sister, who bravely went up to them and told them about my dream. To my delight, they walked over and started talking to me! Though I don’t remember everything they said, I do remember the encouragement, the advice, and how they reassured me that the journey wouldn’t be easy but would be absolutely worth it. That moment changed everything for me.

Aviation is not just a career for me—it is a calling.

WHY AM I RAISING FUNDS

Getting accepted into Embry-Riddle was a huge step, but now comes the hardest part—the financial hurdle. As an international student, tuition and flight training costs are incredibly high, and my family cannot cover it all.

I want to get the best education possible so I can be the best pilot I can be. This isn’t just about earning a degree—it’s about preparing myself to safely and confidently command an aircraft to carry passengers across the world and to inspire the next generation of African aviators.

I have faced many setbacks on this journey, the same ones that hold back young dreamers like me. I know what it’s like to feel like a goal is too far, too big, or too impossible. But I want to prove that nothing is impossible with faith, determination, and support.

Your support will not only change my life but will inspire young dreamers from my community who face the same challenges I did. I want to show them that faith, hard work, and a helping hand can make anything possible.

Every contribution—big or small—brings me one step closer to my dream. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this campaign or keeping me in your prayers means the world to me.

Thank you for believing in me. Let’s make this dream take flight!



For anyone who wants to reach out, please feel free to do so using my contacts below;

Email: lindakuchio@gmail.com

Phone number: +254710181205



