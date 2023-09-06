Campaign Image

Trafficked Survivors deserve a Home

Trafficked Survivors deserve a Home

Lincoln’s Haven is a waking vision from the night, for our trafficked survivors .

"Bubbles for Children".... Creating a Heaven on Earth

Through the outstretched arms of God Mercy through His people,


The Haven is a place for our survivors to live, grow, learn, heal, play and pray, with a community, self empowering all through the arts and prayer while waiting for that ‘forever home’. It will take a million dreams aligned - with compassion, talents and resources alike… to steward them…

Please help and share this vision for them. This is a global community venture to manifest this vision to fruition, for the children and survivors that have been so abused.

Talents, Resources and Finances are needed.

1 Peter 4:10 "As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards."

It is in giving that we receive. Join our Angel Wall today. Much gratitude and Many blessings in advance. 

Please visit : www.lincolnshaven.org   



