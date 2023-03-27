Limited time bucket list, funeral payment

Hi! Im making a fundraiser for my mom who was recently informed she has a ticking time bomb in her chest after having 1 stents put in unfortunately she still has 2 blockages to which the doctors cant reach the risk Is much higher than the reward and they dont want to attempt it. She's my the only parent I have left and due to growing up poor we haven't been able to do much of anything she has a small bucket list she wants to achieve before she passes an with no time limit on how much life she has left unfortunately me an the rest of her kids aren't able to give her the the happiness she seeks. You dont have to donate of course but if were able to reach the goal we would be able to at least reward her with at least some of the stuff she dreamed of an with whats left over pay off the rest of her funeral and a urn for her and my dad to be together like they dreamed. Please help us achieve this goal. There's a bunch of things my mom wanted to experience that would be impossible to give with the little time she has left please help give her some things that would be possible. 🙏