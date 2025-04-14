Help Lily Beat Stage 4 Ewing Sarcoma

💪 Help Lily Fight Stage 4 Ewing Sarcoma – "Let’s Go!" 💜

This is for Lily — our brave, spunky, unstoppable fighter.

Recently, Lily was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ewing Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. At such a young age, she’s facing a battle bigger than most people will ever experience. When the doctor gave her the news about her diagnosis and asked if she understood, Lily looked the doctor in the eye and said: “Yes I do… Let’s go.”

That one sentence says everything you need to know about Lily. She’s strong. Fearless. Determined. She’s showing up every single day with courage, grit, and a smile — even through the most challenging moments.

Now, it’s our turn to show up for her.

🌟 How You Can Help:

Cancer treatment is long, exhausting, and expensive. From hospital stays and chemotherapy to travel costs, time away from work, and the many unforeseen expenses that come with a diagnosis like this — Lily's family is carrying a lot. We’ve started this fundraiser to help ease the financial burden so they can focus on what really matters: helping Lily heal.

Every donation — no matter how small — goes directly toward Lily's medical bills, travel costs, medications, and family support needs during this long road ahead.

💜 Join Lily's Fight

Lily has already said it best: "Let’s go."

Let’s rally with that same attitude — to fight with her, to support her, and to believe in God's strength every step of the way. We believe in a God that heals and restores. If you can’t give financially, please join us in praying for Lily's healing and strength! We are praying every day for God to work His healing power over Lily's body and we would love your shared prayers as well. It all means more than you know.

Let’s go fight this.

Let’s go for Lily. 💪💜

***To avoid paying the Give Send Go Tip, choose "Other" option when asked to "Help Keep GiveSendGo Free!" and enter "0"

***If you would prefer to send a check, you can send it to Meredith Cratsenberg with a note indicating "Treatment for Lily." 100% of these funds will go directly to Lily's cancer treatment during this difficult time, while online credit card donations will incur a 2.7% +$.30 credit card processing fee. We chose this platform because it had the lowest cc processing fees and no additional platform fee.

Any checks can be mailed to:

Meredith Cratsenberg

1992 Coyote Lane

Bellingham, WA

98226

If you have questions, please contact Sierra Spring, who is organizing this campaign on behalf of the friends and family of Lily and Meredith (her mother). Email: sierra82899@gmail.com