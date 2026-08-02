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Save Our Kitty Haven - 5K Urgently Needed

Monthly Goal$5,000 USD
Total Raised$320 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJeffrey Graham

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joerg Ahlgrimm

Save Our Kitty Haven - 5K Urgently Needed

🌟 **The Heart of Strays** 🌟

I remember the first time I stepped into my cousin's backyard, a hidden sanctuary amongst overgrown weeds and forgotten corners. It was there that she showed me her little haven for stray cats—a place where love found its way through every nook and cranny. She had rescued so many, nursed them back to health with an unwavering dedication that left everyone in awe.

But life hasn't been kind lately. My cousin has faced one too many trials; she's struggling to keep her spirit up as much as the shelter up and running. The weight of it all—the medical bills, the time spent away from home—it’s taken a toll on her. And if we don’t step in soon, this haven could vanish, just like so many lives once did before she found them.

It's heartbreaking to think about the kittens and cats who still need help but might lose their chance because of this crisis. They depend on us—on me and my cousin—to keep fighting for them, providing care when they can’t fend for themselves anymore. It’s more than just a shelter; it’s our duty to ensure these creatures aren’t left alone again.

I'm starting this crowdfunding campaign because I believe in the power of community. If we all come together and raise enough funds, we can support my cousin through this tough time and secure her shelter against any future hardships. We need your help—not just financially but emotionally too. Each donation is a message to keep going, that they are not alone.

If you've ever felt touched by the gentle eyes of an abandoned cat or heard their tender meows in the dead of night, this plea for support comes directly from us and them. They need our protection now more than ever, so let’s unite, rally together as a community to preserve what we can before it slips away again.

Your kindness can make all the difference—and I know that because my cousin has shown me firsthand how one person's passion can transform despair into hope. Will you join us in this mission? Every little bit helps: $5, $20, even just a retweet could mean another cat gets to eat tonight or tomorrow night.

Please, let’s make sure these cats don’t lose their home and find peace with new families who are waiting for them—and that my cousin can keep fighting the good fight because she knows we have her back too. 💙👀🐾

#SaveTheStrays #CatLover4Life #GratefulForGenerosity

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