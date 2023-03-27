Lifelong worker/sixty's facing housing crisis.

After facing Medical emergency surgery & off work for several months l fell behind on my bills & housing payments: Help Me Save My Home My Story: Hello friends and neighbors,I have worked hard my entire life to maintain a stable home. However, life took an unexpected turn due to a severe medical emergency that lasted two and a half years. During this recovery period, my fixed income could not keep pace with my rising rent, leaving me with rental arrears.Now, I face the risk of losing my home. I am raising funds to pay off these past-due balances directly to my landlord so I can continue to reside here. Every donation, prayer, and share means the world to me. Thank you for your kindness and support.