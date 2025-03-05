Help Us Chase Cherry Blossoms Before ALS Steals the Show





Hi there! I’m Kenneth, and my wife Cheryl and I are on a mission to outrun the clock—or at least hobble past it with style. In 2023, I was diagnosed with upper motor neuron dominant ALS, a rare flavor of this relentless disease that’s decided to turn my body into a bit of a rebel. Once upon a time, I was the guy fixing anything that broke, hiking trails like a mountain goat, and talking Cheryl’s ear off about random trivia. Now? My legs stiffen like overcooked spaghetti, my hands fumble like they’re auditioning for a comedy sketch, and my speech sounds like I’m gargling marbles—though Cheryl swears she’s fluent in “Kenneth-ese” by now.

ALS is a thief, no question. It’s stolen my ability to button a shirt without a wrestling match or climb stairs without plotting it like a heist. But it hasn’t touched my stubborn hope—or Cheryl’s knack for keeping me laughing when I’d rather cry. She’s my co-conspirator, my nurse, my cheerleader, and the reason I’m still fighting to make every day count. That’s why we’ve set our hearts on a bucket list trip to Japan in April 2026, before this disease decides I’m better suited for a recliner than a runway.

Picture this: cherry blossoms raining down in Kyoto, Cheryl and I slurping ramen in Tokyo (spills optional), and me soaking in a culture I’ve adored since my samurai movie obsession began. It’s not just a trip—it’s a love letter to life, to Cheryl, to the beauty we refuse to let ALS dim. We’re aiming for $7,500 to cover flights, accessible lodging, and a few extra yen for sushi. Medical bills have nibbled at our savings, so we’re turning to you—our future heroes—for help.

If you can chip in, pray, or share our story (maybe with a dramatic reading for flair?), we’d be over the moon. Let’s make this dream bloom—ALS can’t stop us yet!

With love and a slightly crooked grin,

Kenneth & Cheryl