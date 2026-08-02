Life-Saving Heart Surgery for Ara

I am a proud U.S. military veteran, and I am making a desperate appeal to save my stepdaughter, Ara.





Our family has hit a critical breaking point. We are fighting a medical crisis completely on our own. For the past 12 months, our campaign has received zero donations, and bureaucratic delays have left us with no avenue for emergency administrative relief. We are now facing total financial ruin while trying to keep our daughter alive.





Ara is 22 years old and lives in Cebu, Philippines. She is incredibly hard-working and just successfully earned her Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering this past May. She has a bright future ahead of her, but she cannot build it without medical intervention.





Doctors discovered that Ara is suffering from two severe congenital heart defects. She requires urgent, life-saving open-heart surgery to repair the damage. Currently, she relies on daily cardiac medications just to stabilize her heart.





Your support would mean everything to our family as we fight to save her life.