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Life Emergency Kidney Transplant needed

Goal₦6,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOghosa Agho

Life Emergency Kidney Transplant needed

My name is oghosa and I am reaching out to you today with a desperate heart, I'm 26 year-old,graduated from school last year, full of hope, dreams, and ambition for my future While searching for a stable job to start my life, i was suddenly struck by severe illness. For the past 8 months, i have been in and out of the hospital as my condition continuously worsened.

​The medical team has now delivered the critical news: I'm suffering from end stage kidney failure and requires an immediate life saving kidney transplant surgery.

​my family has spent every single penny of our savings over the last 8 months on ongoing hospital visits, treatments, and management. This illness have completely exhausted our resources. The hospital has informed us that they cannot admit or proceed with my emergency surgery unless we provide the required #6,000,000 to cover the operation and immediate medical expenses.

​The medical deadline set by the doctors is Friday, September 18 2026.

​i and my family are running out of time, and we cannot do this alone. We urgently need your support to give my self a second chance of life. Please help,and no matter how small,i would really appreciate anything, any amount from you would actually draw my closer,thanks for your understanding and your act of giving, God bless you,when i recover, i will definitely sign up here as a giver,so others would also benefit from me and my family

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