Hello my name is Garrett. Life is full of sad stories and while some of it was self inflicted I am truly just trying to get my life on track for myself and more importantly for my Mrs. Our troubles really started when we moved away from home to attend college. She is quite literally my highschool sweetheart. So it started with college student loans and the general cost of affording housing in the st.louis area. Then came one cost after another of medical bills, medical bills again, medical bills AGAIN. Taking a helpful loan from a bad company and ultimately COVID shutdown. By time we left St.Louis things weren't looking good. I have been a musician my entire life and wanted to go into audio engineering and music production. Well then came AI and killed that dream so college money wasted. Been a series of dead end jobs and health complications ever since. Just got multiple more big medical costs and I'm quite literally drowning here. Not to mention car troubles and my current inability to work while my girl does every doesn't sit right with me. At this point just looking for a way to fix our cars and get them in working order again, pay off some medical bills and get my life back on track for her sake. She works so hard when she shouldn't have to. We got engaged years and years ago and I haven't been able to fulfill that promise for her on account of feeling like I didn't deserve it yet. Anyway this is only part of the bad times we're going through from deaths of family/grandparents and we could all use a helping hand. If you can help me even gather a part of this I'd be eternally grateful. Kind of embarrassed to ask for help in the first place but I realized nothing is going to change if I don't. I don't need to live like Elon Musk to make a decent life but grateful and Appreciate anything for us, our cats and puppy and hopeful future children. Wishing all others luck in getting their needs and dreams met



