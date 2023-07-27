Campaign Image

Honeymoon in Mexico

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $615

Campaign created by Chesley Libby

Campaign funds will be received by Chesley Libby

We prefer to invest in experiences rather than material items, and this is an experience that only comes around once in a lifetime (in other words, we would prefer monetary gifts rather than physical gifts as we will be leaving from Ohio to the honeymoon and don’t have a way of getting the gifts back home to Oregon.). You’re gift to us will help us to be able to go on our dream honeymoon in Mexico!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 185.00 USD
6 months ago

Congratulations Rachel and Chesley! We wish you all the best for everything life has for you in the future. You have a special place in our hearts and we are thankful for what you mean to us. Thanks for all good memories Rachel and for the good little sister you are! All the best!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Marie Lenk
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Happy Wedding Day Rachel and Chesley! Wishing the very best for both of you in the future!

Sarah Berg
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Huge congratulations to Rachel and Chesley!! Love you guys and wish God’s abundant blessings over this special time in your lives!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Enjoy your honeymoon and all the best for your future together!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

