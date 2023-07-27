Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $615
Campaign funds will be received by Chesley Libby
We prefer to invest in experiences rather than material items, and this is an experience that only comes around once in a lifetime (in other words, we would prefer monetary gifts rather than physical gifts as we will be leaving from Ohio to the honeymoon and don’t have a way of getting the gifts back home to Oregon.). You’re gift to us will help us to be able to go on our dream honeymoon in Mexico!
Congratulations Rachel and Chesley! We wish you all the best for everything life has for you in the future. You have a special place in our hearts and we are thankful for what you mean to us. Thanks for all good memories Rachel and for the good little sister you are! All the best!
Happy Wedding Day Rachel and Chesley! Wishing the very best for both of you in the future!
Huge congratulations to Rachel and Chesley!! Love you guys and wish God’s abundant blessings over this special time in your lives!
Enjoy your honeymoon and all the best for your future together!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.