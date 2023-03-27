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Lex is doing SBS

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Lex is doing SBS

Goal$3,000 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byMavileko Radevo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael Tibbs

Lex is doing SBS

Hi, you can call me Lex, I’m currently staffing a DBS (Discipleship Bible School) in Fiji with YWAM Suva(Youth With A Mission). I’ve completed a DBS before, where we overview the whole Bible in three months, however I am looking to do an SBS (School of Biblical Studies) in Sunshine Coast. The reason I want to do this school is so I can learn more deeply about God’s word, so I can grow closer to God and teach it better as I continue into my next step in missions.


I would appreciate any support in helping me get there, as I leave in less than 2 weeks. This is currently a big step of faith in God’s provision and timing, so I would love if you could partner with me in this way.


Also please pray for my visa to come in, as it’s currently a very impossible situation for it to come in by next Saturday.


God bless all my brothers and sisters in Christ, and all you who are invited to join (that means everyone).


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