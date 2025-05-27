Mission Trip to Clau Clau South Africa

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $1,345
Campaign funds will be received by Levi Annas
Help Me Serve in Clau Clau, South Africa!
Hi friends and family,
I’m excited to share that I have been blessed with the opportunity to go to Clau-Clau, South Africa, in early August, on a mission trip with my church, Lifepoint and our global partner, Children’s Cup!
On the trip, we’ll be spending time at a local CarePoint, where we’ll take part in:
An amazing thing about Children’s Cup is that they never start a CarePoint until they have established a local church and local leadership. That means we’re not going to aid in helping “fix” things, but we’re going to come alongside the people already doing amazing work and help them become the heroes of their own communities that they’ve invested in.
Here’s a brief video of how LifePoint has already been making an impact with Children’s Cup in this community, through a similar trip last summer and our continued partnership:
https://childrenscup1.app.box.com/s/rflv4mtemojhrb8gsmibjxw03smxkzz7
The total cost of the trip is $3,500, which covers:
If you feel led, would you consider helping in one of two ways?
This is about more than just one week in South Africa. It’s about sowing into a long-term vision of hope, dignity, and transformation through Jesus Christ—one child and one community at a time.
Thank you so much for your love, prayers, and support. I’m grateful to have you on this journey with me!
Go be the hands and feet !
Love and prayers for all!!
Happy Belated Birthday!
🙏🏼
Doing god work, and glad to support
We love you!
