Mission Trip to Clau Clau South Africa

Help Me Serve in Clau Clau, South Africa!

Hi friends and family,

I’m excited to share that I have been blessed with the opportunity to go to Clau-Clau, South Africa, in early August, on a mission trip with my church, Lifepoint and our global partner, Children’s Cup!

On the trip, we’ll be spending time at a local CarePoint, where we’ll take part in:

  • Construction and facility improvements
  • Evangelizing and ministering within the community
  • Home visits and prayer
  • Supporting the local Children’s Cup leaders and families in their continued mission to make and impact and spread the Gospel


An amazing thing about Children’s Cup is that they never start a CarePoint until they have established a local church and local leadership. That means we’re not going to aid in helping “fix” things, but we’re going to come alongside the people already doing amazing work and help them become the heroes of their own communities that they’ve invested in.

Here’s a brief video of how LifePoint has already been making an impact with Children’s Cup in this community, through a similar trip last summer and our continued partnership:

https://childrenscup1.app.box.com/s/rflv4mtemojhrb8gsmibjxw03smxkzz7


The total cost of the trip is $3,500, which covers:

  • Flights
  • Lodging and meals
  • Ground transportation
  • Any other supplies needed for serving the community


If you feel led, would you consider helping in one of two ways?

  1. Make a donation – Any amount makes a difference.
  2. Pray for our team—for safe travel, unity, and opportunities to serve with love and humility.


This is about more than just one week in South Africa. It’s about sowing into a long-term vision of hope, dignity, and transformation through Jesus Christ—one child and one community at a time.

Thank you so much for your love, prayers, and support. I’m grateful to have you on this journey with me!

Jeffrey Jacobs
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

mission
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Go be the hands and feet !

Sheila Vannoy
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Love and prayers for all!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Happy Belated Birthday!

Happy birthday
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Brian and Melissa Jones
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Trost Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Peter Butler
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sandi
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Nye Companies
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Doing god work, and glad to support

April Wilson
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Brian and Melissa Jones
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you!

