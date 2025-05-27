Mission Trip to Clau Clau South Africa

Help Me Serve in Clau Clau, South Africa!

Hi friends and family,

I’m excited to share that I have been blessed with the opportunity to go to Clau-Clau, South Africa, in early August, on a mission trip with my church, Lifepoint and our global partner, Children’s Cup!

On the trip, we’ll be spending time at a local CarePoint, where we’ll take part in:

Construction and facility improvements

Evangelizing and ministering within the community

Home visits and prayer

Supporting the local Children’s Cup leaders and families in their continued mission to make and impact and spread the Gospel





An amazing thing about Children’s Cup is that they never start a CarePoint until they have established a local church and local leadership. That means we’re not going to aid in helping “fix” things, but we’re going to come alongside the people already doing amazing work and help them become the heroes of their own communities that they’ve invested in.

Here’s a brief video of how LifePoint has already been making an impact with Children’s Cup in this community, through a similar trip last summer and our continued partnership:

https://childrenscup1.app.box.com/s/rflv4mtemojhrb8gsmibjxw03smxkzz7





The total cost of the trip is $3,500, which covers:

Flights

Lodging and meals

Ground transportation

Any other supplies needed for serving the community





If you feel led, would you consider helping in one of two ways?

Make a donation – Any amount makes a difference. Pray for our team—for safe travel, unity, and opportunities to serve with love and humility.





This is about more than just one week in South Africa. It’s about sowing into a long-term vision of hope, dignity, and transformation through Jesus Christ—one child and one community at a time.

Thank you so much for your love, prayers, and support. I’m grateful to have you on this journey with me!