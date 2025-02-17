Let's Rally for Duke

Our friend, Thomas LaDuke, is struggling. 18 months ago, Duke lost his mom after a long fight with Alzheimer's. He was her sole primary caretaker for the better part of the 7 years and has struggled to get back on his feet since then. Unfortunately, as is the case with many losses of this nature, Duke has struggled with his sense of self since and is still attempting to get back on track. Lately, his own physical health has led to limitations in his ability to support himself.



Duke has been the Godfather of many modern podcasting shows, helping those conservative voices that millions have heard. He sacrificed his own career to help his mom and now is the time we all step in to help. Many have attempted to organize previous efforts to help him, and each has been rejected by Duke because he wants to do this on his own. He now has reached a point where he's willing to accept that help I know we would all be willing to give. I know each of us hold a special place for Duke in our hearts... Now is the time to Rally for our friend!



Please help where you can. I have set the goal at 10k, which I think would help Duke to reestablish his own financial security and allow him to get through the next year. He could purchase the medications he needs, revitalize some of his computer equipment so he could begin producing again, and focus on finding some better work to help support himself. All funds raised will be sent to an account for Duke to be able to use.