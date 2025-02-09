Support Claudia's medical mission trip!

Dear friends,

I have been volunteering with Ywam Ships Kona since 2018. I am from Peru, a missionary kid, and dentist from Peru.

My heart is to bring God's love in practical ways to people that have no access to health care, dental care, or regular checkups in remote villages. People usually feel forgotten and through medical care we can let them know they matter, they are loved, and they are precious before the Lord. Medical missions in PNG are opening the door for the gospel, strengthen of the local church and oral Bible translation projects!

I have the opportunity to join the medical outreach in June in Madang, Papua New Guinea. I am hoping to join as a dentist in the team and provide dental care to the families in the different communities we will visit!

Aside from going as a dentist, I am wanting to go to bring support to the medical staff team in Madang! It is so important to be with them as they carry out the outreaches and one of them will be taking a break and I am praying and hoping I can go to fill in and allow all of us to take turns and serve well.

The medical outreach will be June 6-21 in Madang, Papua New Guinea.

I am a volunteer missionary, and our family raises monthly support and travel expenses.

Your contribution will go towards flights to Madang, PNG and back home. This will allow me to travel and bring much needed dental care to PNG and support to the medical team.

If you would like to know more about our family in missions you can visit our website https://claudiaagurtoh.wixsite.com/choyfamily/partner-with-us

Or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LuisyClaudiaChoy/

Thank you for partnering with us in extending God's kingdom through medical missions!

Claudia







