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Let’s surprise my husband with funds for his shop!

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRebecca Kennedy

Let’s surprise my husband with funds for his shop!

The past two years life has really knocked our family down. From job loss to financial loss to having our vehicle totaled to now living on a hotel with our children while we wait for details in housing to work themselves out, we have been through it ALL.


My husband, Doc, is incredibly hard working and he put all his dreams on the back burner to provide for our family. One of his dreams is to open a trading card shop.


When he was in elementary school, my husband used to rip packs and take the cards to school to trade and sell. He currently works at a local card shop but his dream is to own his own store. In a world that is ever increasingly selfish, overly opportunistic, and shady, Doc wants to run a business built on respect, honesty, and professionalism. Where both the single mom and the serious collector and everyone in between can rest assured they will always get a fair deal and amazing service.


Doc is working long hours and does not have the extra time to do anything towards making his dream of owning a card shop a reality. So I secretly started him both a business social media and this fundraiser. The goal is to raise enough capital to be able to open a shop and then surprise him with the funds!


Every single penny in this fund is being saved to help cover the cost of opening a store. Whatever amount you contribute, I am truly thankful for your generosity in helping me make my husband’s dream a reality.


I can’t wait to be able to surprise him with this fund! Opening Day for Golden Rule Sports Cards will only be possible because of YOU. Thank you for joining me on this journey.



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