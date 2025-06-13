💔 Help Rocky Heal After a Brutal Attack 💔

This sweet face belongs to Rocky, a beloved member of the Lester family — and the dog behind one of the most heartwarming Christmas rescue stories we’ve ever been part of.

In December 2016, after Rocky had been adopted by the Lesters, we had the absolute joy of keeping him for several days leading up to Christmas. He stayed with us — safe, loved, and cuddled! Then, in what became one of our most cherished memories, Santa and Elfie T (aka Nick and Tara of CPARS) delivered Rocky to the Lester kids on Christmas morning. It was pure magic — the best Christmas surprise ever.

Since that unforgettable day, Rocky has grown up side-by-side with the Lesters’ three children, sharing in every backyard adventure, bedtime cuddle, and childhood milestone. He’s more than just a pet — he’s a brother, a protector, and a best friend.

But now, Rocky needs our help.

Last Tuesday, he was attacked — likely by a coyote — and sustained serious injuries. He’s been receiving vet care ever since, but it’s been touch and go. His wounds are deep, his appetite has disappeared, and there’s talk of surgery if he doesn’t turn a corner soon.

The vet bills are stacking up fast. The Lester family has already spent far more than expected, and they’re still looking at more procedures, medications, and supportive care.

We want to give Rocky the best chance at recovery. He’s still young, he’s still got fight in him, and he deserves to keep making memories with the people who love him most.

Our goal is to raise $3,000 to help cover the cost of Rocky’s care and give the Lester family the support they need during this incredibly hard time.

📌 Every single dollar makes a difference. Whether you can give $5, $50, or more, it all adds up and shows this family they’re not alone.

Let’s come together — as a rescue community, as dog lovers, as people who believe in second chances — and lift up Rocky and the Lesters with love, prayer, and financial support.

🐾 Please donate. Please share. Let’s help Rocky recover.

From a Christmas miracle in 2016 to a healing journey in 2025… we’re with you, Rocky.