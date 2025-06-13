Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $720
Campaign funds will be received by Sara Lester
💔 Help Rocky Heal After a Brutal Attack 💔
This sweet face belongs to Rocky, a beloved member of the Lester family — and the dog behind one of the most heartwarming Christmas rescue stories we’ve ever been part of.
In December 2016, after Rocky had been adopted by the Lesters, we had the absolute joy of keeping him for several days leading up to Christmas. He stayed with us — safe, loved, and cuddled! Then, in what became one of our most cherished memories, Santa and Elfie T (aka Nick and Tara of CPARS) delivered Rocky to the Lester kids on Christmas morning. It was pure magic — the best Christmas surprise ever.
Since that unforgettable day, Rocky has grown up side-by-side with the Lesters’ three children, sharing in every backyard adventure, bedtime cuddle, and childhood milestone. He’s more than just a pet — he’s a brother, a protector, and a best friend.
But now, Rocky needs our help.
Last Tuesday, he was attacked — likely by a coyote — and sustained serious injuries. He’s been receiving vet care ever since, but it’s been touch and go. His wounds are deep, his appetite has disappeared, and there’s talk of surgery if he doesn’t turn a corner soon.
The vet bills are stacking up fast. The Lester family has already spent far more than expected, and they’re still looking at more procedures, medications, and supportive care.
We want to give Rocky the best chance at recovery. He’s still young, he’s still got fight in him, and he deserves to keep making memories with the people who love him most.
Our goal is to raise $3,000 to help cover the cost of Rocky’s care and give the Lester family the support they need during this incredibly hard time.
📌 Every single dollar makes a difference. Whether you can give $5, $50, or more, it all adds up and shows this family they’re not alone.
Let’s come together — as a rescue community, as dog lovers, as people who believe in second chances — and lift up Rocky and the Lesters with love, prayer, and financial support.
🐾 Please donate. Please share. Let’s help Rocky recover.
From a Christmas miracle in 2016 to a healing journey in 2025… we’re with you, Rocky.
So glad Rocky is doing well!💕
Feel better soon Rocky!
Prayers for a speedy recovery for Rocky💙
Get better soon, Rocky! You have a great fighter’s name and a fantastic family, so I know you will get the care and love you need!
I love the Lester family and their huge hearts for rescue dogs!
Keep fighting Rocky! 🐾
Coyotes are all around our neighborhood! I'm not letting our dogs out after dark. Praying Rocky recovers. 🙏
We are rooting for you Rocky...stay strong sweet boy! We love you all, Lester family!
June 13th, 2025
Sara had some wonderful news yesterday! Rocky came through surgery like a true champ and is recovering at home! He's eating, and standing and is doing so much better.
He'll need follow-up care obviously, and we're projecting that the Lesters will need every bit of the $3000 we've asked for in donations. Even just $5 helps, and I will tell you that they are SO GRATEFUL! I will be uploading some more images and videos of his progress here shortly.
Thank you so much!!
June 11th, 2025
Rocky went to see the wonderful folks at Clemmons Veterinary Clinic this afternoon (Dr. Pete is AMAZING and cared for so many of our pets when we lived there).
Pete was very encouraging and said, based on what he saw, that Rocky would recover. Yay! Rocky WILL need surgery to clean up wounds, etc., and he DOES have pneumonia due to where the bites occured so he will stay tonight at the clinic to receive fluids and to be monitored. Pete did say that the prognosis may change once they get in there and see what's going on internally, but that he feels the prognosis will be good. If Rocky is stable, they will most likely do the surgery tomorrow.
Keep those prayers and donations coming! The surgery could be anywhere from $800 to $1500 depending on what they see.
Thank you so much!
~Tara
June 11th, 2025
First off, HUGE thanks to all who have donated to little Rocky's care thus far. The Lester Family is so grateful, as are we here at Camp Patriot Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.
Rocky had a rough day yesterday with pain and wound drainage. Sara was very concerned, and made an appointment with the wonderful folks at Clemmons Veterinary Clinic - he goes today at 4:30pm so prayers up!
The GOOD news is that Rocky is better this morning! He ate a few bites on his own (Sara has been hand feeding bits of ham) from his bowl, and his wounds seem better!
We hope that Dr. Gilyard will have good news about Rocky's healing process! It's still likely that Rocky will need surgery to clean up his wounds, so again...donations are so very appreciated for this!
We'll provide another update tomorrow!
