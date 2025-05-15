Help Local Teacher Fight Cancer

Leslie Saul is a beloved, award-winning elementary school teacher, serving in the Roanoke Valley for the past 28 years. Leslie had her life turned upside down last spring when she received a shocking diagnosis of two aggressive cancers. Since then, she has shown her resilience and determination as she faced numerous surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation. Due to the aggressive treatments and surgeries, Leslie has been unable to work since October.

Leslie's selflessness and commitment to education have touched the lives of countless children and families in our community. Leslie's former students always remember how much Ms. Saul cared about them. Now, we have the opportunity to give back to her and ensure that she can continue to provide for herself and her two boys, both who will be in college this fall.

As a community, we want to help ease the financial burden caused by medical expenses and lost income. Please consider helping by making a donation.

Thank you for your support!



