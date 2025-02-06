Office and store front for LES Haven Ranch

LES Haven Ranch is a nonprofit 501(c)3 EIN: 92-0264852 Giving blind horses a new vision on life. We dedicate and devote ourselves to II Corinthian 5:7 where we walk by Faith and not by sight, along side our horses. Although it is a learning process for all of us, we are able to give God the glory for the care of His animals, that including blind horses, who deserve to live a happy, healthy, and worthy life just as much as any other horse.

As many of you all know, we lack space. If you have not seen ball caps, beanies, and many LES Haven gear, products, and paintings available, it is because we live in a 400 sq. ft. trailer and do not have the space to store all of the product, donated items to sell and shipping materials here. Currently, all are stored up at my parents that are 30 minutes away. May not sound like a big deal, but it can be tedious when one person orders a hat or print and I or my husband have to go to my parents, grab the item(s) that sold, grab the necessary shipping materials, come home and clear space to wrap and then ship the item. The last 50 prints of a watercolor painting I did of Lea, took the whole living room and dining room space of our small home, and it made it very difficult for us as a family to live around. I would love to do more painting's and print sells to help towards our blind horses but we need a different solution to where it is not taking away from our family space.

In order to be able to continue to sell, make, and ship LES Haven's products, gear and art, it is a necessary need to have a "office/store" space. Unfortunately with the cost of materials, shed shell prices for the size we are looking for are on the pricier side. for a 12'x28' we were quoted $15,214. That would be for the shell alone and will need to insulate, wire, and sheeting on the inside which we are starting out $5-6K to do that ourselves.

We could do this without creating a campaign, however it would be RTO (Rent To Own) and would cost us way more in the long run for the shell itself, we just did not feel comfortable in moving forward with that.



I understand that this is a big ask, we just cannot continue to sell and ship with the lack of space we are limited to. With this office and store space, this will create a huge revenue for LES Haven Ranch and our blind horses to be able to sustain what we have, grow and expand. Thank you so much and may God bless you all!