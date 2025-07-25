Support the Leiferman Family Home Disaster

The Leiferman family, owners of Leifstyle Sourdough Bread Co., encountered a devastating home disaster on July 23rd, after intense rainfall diverted and completely flooded and ravaged their home. Construction debris from a city project blocked the main storm drain by their house, and all of the water diverted into their basement, where over a foot of water collected and destroyed their HVAC, water pumps, and all of their belongings. Their insurance company is denying them coverage, and the city has yet to respond to their claim. Pearl Leiferman works out of her home to create sourdough bread products that help fund her family's life, and her business is now directly impacted by the home damage.



From Pearl:

"This past week as been a storm of its own; physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Saturday marked six years since my son passed. I planned to give myself space to grieve. I left on Tuesday, but immediately had to rush back to a completely flooded basement. Blocked storm drains and construction debris had redirected water straight toward our home. Our HVAC and water system were damaged. We're exhausted. My husband has been working non-stop to repair what he can. I don't know what else to do right now except hope, pray and take this one step at a time."

We all have expenses right now. Modern life convinces us to grind away the minutes and trade our precious time for money. We give our money away all day long, but how often can you truly track the impact of your dollars? By donating today, you are restoring the normalcy of a hard-working family in need.



By the grace of God, we are reminded that we cannot live in isolation. We need each other in times of distress. If my home was severely damaged during a storm, I would hope that others came to my aide instead of scrolling past my shock and devastation, moving on to the next social media story. This is more than a social media story. This is when a real family is in real need. Please consider donating anything you can, even if it's just $5. When a lot of people come together to help just a little bit, real life miracles happen. Please help.

With love and gratitude,

Elsa (a friend)