Legal Support for Custody Battle

My daughter is fighting to protect her relationship with her children. She and her ex-husband have shared custody for 9 years. Recently, he filed for emergency custody and made a CPS report with allegations she says are untrue. She believes his actions are tied to changes in her personal life that he doesn't like.





She has a hearing scheduled for September 2nd and needs legal representation to defend herself. A lawyer has quoted $7,070 to represent her through the custody hearing, the CPS case, and a contempt of court filing she made before his recent actions.





Please, prayerfully consider helping. Thank you





I'm raising money to help cover her legal costs so she can have proper representation during this critical time. Your support would mean so much to her and her children.