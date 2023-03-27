Legal Support for Custody Battle

I'm reaching out during a deeply challenging time to ask for your support. My priority has always been to provide a safe, stable, and loving environment for my children, and I am currently in a legal battle for custody.





This process is incredibly important to me because securing proper legal representation can make a real difference in protecting my children's future and making sure our voice is heard in court. I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help like this, but the legal fees are more than I can manage on my own.





The funds raised will go toward hiring an attorney for me, including the initial attorney retainer and essential court filing fees. Having legal support during this custody battle will help me move forward with the guidance needed to navigate this process the right way.





If you are able to donate, any amount truly helps and means so much to us. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this page with others.