Legal Support and Safety for Nyawal Dobuol

My name is Nyawal Dobuol. I am a 26-year-old Christian woman seeking the opportunity to tell my story publicly and to have my experiences independently investigated.

I believe that after expressing personal views online that were critical of Islam, I became subject to increasing intimidation, harassment, pressure and hostility. From my perspective, what began as exercising my freedom of expression developed into circumstances that have made me feel increasingly unsafe and vulnerable.

I am particularly concerned about what I perceive as the involvement of community networks and, in some circumstances, interactions with institutions and authorities that I believe may have contributed to pressure, intimidation or the undermining of my ability to obtain protection.

I want these concerns examined on the evidence rather than dismissed because they may be difficult or controversial to investigate.

I have also experienced serious incidents involving alleged drugging, sexual assault and attempted sexual exploitation. These experiences have caused significant fear and vulnerability, and I believe that the surrounding circumstances warrant independent scrutiny.

I want to make clear that I am not alleging that Muslims as a whole, or any particular religion or ethnic community collectively, are responsible for what I have experienced. My concerns relate to specific individuals, incidents, interactions and circumstances that I believe should be assessed individually and objectively.

I am also concerned about broader questions involving legal protection, personal security, freedom of religion and expression, political and institutional accountability, and the treatment and protection of young women who report serious allegations.

As a Christian woman, I am particularly concerned that my religious identity and publicly expressed beliefs may have contributed to hostility or adverse treatment in some of the circumstances I have experienced. I believe any such possibility should be examined through evidence rather than assumptions.

I am seeking an opportunity to have my story properly heard and independently assessed by appropriate legal professionals, journalists, security professionals and other qualified investigators.

My purpose in seeking public attention is not to encourage hostility towards any religious or ethnic group. It is to seek accountability, transparency, protection and an evidence-based investigation into the specific matters I have reported.

I am willing to provide documentation and other available evidence, including communications, records, reports and other material relevant to my experiences, so that qualified professionals can independently assess what occurred.

I am also seeking legal and security assistance because I believe I require appropriate advice about my rights, personal safety and the proper mechanisms for reporting and investigating the matters I have raised.

I am making this statement because I am genuinely concerned for my safety. If anything happens to me, including if I am seriously harmed, go missing, or become unable to advocate for myself, or placed into an mental institution.. I ask that my previous complaints, communications, reports, medical records and other available evidence be reviewed comprehensively rather than treating any future incident in isolation.

I have repeatedly raised concerns about what I believe to be serious harassment, intimidation, abuse and attempted sexual exploitation. I feel that my concerns have not always received the level of protection or response that I believe was necessary, and I am increasingly frightened about what may happen to me.





I therefore seek:

Independent legal assistance to understand my rights and available avenues of protection. Appropriate security and safety assistance where legally justified. Independent investigation of the specific incidents and allegations I have reported. Independent journalistic scrutiny where credible evidence supports further investigation. Institutional accountability where there is evidence that authorities or establishments failed to respond appropriately. Examination of whether freedom of religion, freedom of expression and the protection of young women have been adequately respected. Appropriate support for any future legal proceedings, complaints or investigations.

Purpose of Seeking Donations and Legal Support

I am also seeking legitimate financial support and donations because pursuing legal advice, security measures, independent investigations, documentation, advocacy and professional assistance can involve substantial costs.

Any donations or financial assistance I receive would be intended to help me obtain appropriate legal, security, investigative and support services relating to the matters described above, subject to applicable laws and professional advice.

I am not asking people to donate on the basis that my allegations have already been proven. I am asking for support so that I can obtain the professional assistance necessary to properly document my experiences, understand my legal rights, protect myself where appropriate, and have credible allegations independently assessed.

I believe there are important questions that deserve to be examined concerning freedom of expression, freedom of religion, the safety of young women, sexual exploitation, institutional accountability, community pressure, and whether vulnerable people can obtain genuine protection when they report serious concerns.

I am not asking anyone to accept every allegation I have made without evidence. I am asking for the opportunity to present the evidence, have it independently assessed, and receive appropriate protection and legal assistance.

My life and safety are extremely important to me.

If I am harmed, go missing, or become unable to advocate for myself, I respectfully ask that authorities, legal representatives, journalists and other appropriate professionals review the history of my complaints and concerns and investigate any relevant evidence objectively and independently.

I am asking to be heard.

I am asking for protection.

And I am asking for the opportunity to have the truth of what I have experienced established through evidence, due process and independent investigation.

Kind regards,

Nyawal Dobuol



