Legal Support After Assault in DC

While attempting to visit my psychiatrist in Washington, DC, I was assaulted by a security officer at the building. The building's signage clearly posted that service animals are welcome, and I entered accordingly. What happened next changed my life.





I'm raising funds to cover legal expenses as I pursue justice for what occurred. Many DC lawyers require payment upfront, and I need help making this possible. Your support would mean so much as I work toward peace of mind and reclaiming my independence.





Thank you for standing with me.