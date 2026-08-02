Legal Representation fee for Contested Divorce

After a 24-year relationship and 10 years legal marriage, I am facing a contested divorce in Queens Supreme Court. I have an upcoming court conference and urgently need legal representation to protect my rights.





I have already met with an experienced attorney who is willing to represent me, but I cannot afford the required retainer. My case involves important legal issues concerning property division, retirement benefits, and other financial matters that deserve proper legal review before anything is finalized.





I have done everything I can to reduce costs by organizing my documents, timeline, and evidence myself. Your support will help me secure qualified legal representation and a fair opportunity to present my case in court.





Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me.