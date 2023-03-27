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Hope Justice and Second Chances

Monthly Goal$5,000 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created bybernard ackon

Fundraiser funds will be received by bernard ackon

Hope Justice and Second Chances

Over the past several weeks, mothers of incarcerated sons have been reaching out to me, sharing their stories and asking me how they can help support what I’m doing. That means a lot to me because this mission is personal. I’ve lived incarceration from the inside, fought through the justice system, rebuilt my life, and now through my books Legal Mail Window and Hidden Victims, I’m using what I’ve learned to educate families, speak for people who often feel unheard, and bring attention to the impact incarceration has on both sides of the wall.

I’m now building the LMW Justice Education Initiative around that work. My goal is to expand what I’m already doing into legal literacy education, support and resources for families of the incarcerated, books and educational materials for people behind the walls, reentry support, community outreach, and reaching young people before they make decisions that can change their lives forever. I’ve been putting my own time, money and resources into this because I believe what I went through should become something that helps the next person.

For everyone who has asked me, “Tribe, how can we help?” this is one way. Your support will help me continue the outreach, get books and educational resources where they are needed, develop workshops and programs, and keep building the foundation of this initiative. If you can give, I appreciate it. If you can’t, sharing this page and helping the mission reach another mother, another family or another person behind those walls means just as much. Legal Mail Window is the inside. Hidden Victims is the outside. The LMW Justice Education Initiative is the action.



Hidden victims:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DF5ZMDKV


Legal Mail Window:

https://a.co/d/05A1YoSF


Linktree:

https://linktr.ee/Legal_mail_windowofficial



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