Legal Help to Protect My Kids

I'm raising money to hire an attorney to help me protect my kids. The other parent doesn't coparent, they think they have all the rights and I have none. They're constantly bringing other men into our kids' lives, and our children don't need that drama. I've moved and remarried, and I have a stable home now. All I've ever wanted was family and to take care of my kids. The other parent doesn't prioritize them the way I do, but my kids are my priority. I need legal help to make sure they're safe and that I have the rights I need as their parent. Your support would mean so much to my family.