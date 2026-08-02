Legal Help to Fight for Visitation Rights

I'm raising money to cover legal fees as I fight for visitation rights with my son.





For over 8 years, I've never missed a child support payment. Despite that, my ex-wife won't allow me any rights to see my son. I have to beg for visitation, and it rarely happens. When it does, it's heavily under her conditions.





I need legal help to change this. Your support would mean so much as I work toward a fair arrangement to be part of my son's life. Thank you for standing with me.