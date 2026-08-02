Legal Help to Correct Court Records

In 2011, my children and I were involved in a child dependency case. The case closed in November 2012, but an error in the filing process left false information on file with the department of revenue.





That error has created a serious problem. Multiple overlapping court orders are now causing issues with my child's disability benefits. Social Security has withheld $11,000 from his monthly benefit checks based on the wrong court order on file, and they're demanding an additional $6,000.





I've appealed and worked through the proper channels, but the department of revenue refuses to correct the information, and Social Security hasn't responded to our requests. One agency needs to fix their records before the other can fix theirs, they're stuck in a loop.





To break this deadlock, I need an attorney to file a motion to determine arrears and properly calculate and correct the court orders. Once that's done, both agencies should be able to resolve this and restore my child's benefits.





I can make payments toward legal fees, but I don't have the down payment to get started. Your support would help us finally fix this error and get my child's benefits restored.