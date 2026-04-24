Legal Help to Bring My Daughter Home

My 11-month-old daughter was taken by her father and his parents. They've taken me to court, and I haven't seen her in two months. I need a lawyer to fight for custody and bring her home, but I can't afford legal representation and haven't been able to find anyone willing to take my case.





This fundraiser will help me cover the cost of hiring an attorney so I can have a real chance in court. My biggest fear is that she'll be abandoned by them, and I'm desperate to get her back where she belongs, with me.





Your support would mean everything to me and my daughter. Thank you for standing with us.