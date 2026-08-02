Legal Help for Wrongful Conviction

My friend and coworker Chad was convicted of a crime he didn't commit. Multiple attorneys have reviewed his case and confirmed that strong constitutional claims exist, the forensic evidence, phone records, and DNA all exclude him from the scene.





What happened at trial was deeply troubling. Chad followed his attorney's advice not to attend, but without his consent, his attorney told the jury he was guilty. Additionally, people who investigated the scene were blood relatives of the victim, and siblings of deputies who worked the scene sat on the jury.





I've spoken with several attorneys who believe we can win this case. I found one willing to take it on for $5,000. That's exactly what I'm raising here. With your help, we can give Chad a real defense and work to overturn this conviction. Thank you for standing with us.