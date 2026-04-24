Legal Help for My Service Animals

My name is Aldreena. For the past four years, I've been through so much pain and suffering. I have epilepsy, and I lost two service animals that I loved, they used to alert me to sit and lay down when I needed them. I almost lost my life without that help.





I had to have emergency surgery to remove poison from my brain, throat, and chest. I'm in need of a service animal now, and I'm raising money to hire an attorney to help me.





If you can find it in your heart to help me, I'm deeply grateful. Thank you for standing with me. If you help me it wil be saving my life and will mean so much to me