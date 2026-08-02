Legal Help After Helping a Neighbor

On June 29th, 2026, I found an elderly tenant in my building struggling with his walker. As he made his way back inside, I could see he was going to fall. I moved behind him, and when his legs gave out, I was able to get him safely to the ground. I went to the lobby to have someone call an ambulance, then returned to stay with him while we waited.





Several senior residents came out, and they began telling me not to pick him up. I tried to explain that I had just helped him down safely, but they wouldn't listen, there were about eight of them, all loudly insisting I not move him. When the facility director arrived, they also told me not to pick him up.





On July 1st, I was told my lease is terminated. I'm now facing eviction over an act of help.





I need an attorney to fight this. Your support would mean so much as I work through this situation.