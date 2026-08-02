Any donations will be helpful for me.🙏

Hi, my name is Maria. I’m reaching out because I’m going through a very difficult time and could really use some help. Even during these hard days, I have faith that God is with me.

I’m still working, but my hours have been reduced, making it very difficult to keep up with my expenses. I’m doing everything I can to pay my rent and other regular bills, but I also have monthly payments for my immigration lawyer that I cannot afford to fall behind on. With my child going back to school and work slowing down, I’m struggling to make ends meet.

Any support, no matter how small, would mean so much to my family and me. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. May God bless you for your kindness and generosity