As much as I prefer to be a working man who minds his own business, I chose to challenge the illegal methods of the encampment on Willy St. in Madison. I was disturbed by their delaying of emergency response vehicles. I was disturbed that other un-elected people were telling cops where there could and could not go in the name of the community in which I am a part; and I was sick of a mob forming everytime a cop has to make a hard decision in a crisis. What began as an attempt to talk to whomever was in charge turned into an altercation that resulted in several charges against me including felony substantial battery and disorderly conduct with hate crime enhancers.

I preferred to face the consequences of my actions myself, and as much as possible with my own resources. I learned, however, from the criminal complaints that several witnesses were not afraid to tell VERY SERIOUS lies about what was said, how things occurred, and what my motives were, thus complicating the legal situation severly. At the encouragemnt of others, I am starting this fundraiser for only legal expenses and absolutely nothing more. I do not want to personally see or use a dime of this money; it is all for legal defense. Anything not needed as such I will do everything the platform allows me to do to justly return back to donors. Thanks in advance.