Legal Defense for Santonio Melvin Smith

My husband, Santonio Melvin Smith, has served 36 years in prison in Mississippi for a crime he did not commit. In 1992, he was beaten by police, put in a coma, and convicted following what we believe was a mistrial and a miscarriage of justice. He has exhausted his initial appeals and now needs legal representation to pursue post-conviction relief and a civil lawsuit addressing violations of his Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment rights and his due process.





This has been a financial hardship and source of deep mental stress and anguish for our family. We are raising funds to hire both a post-conviction lawyer and a civil rights lawyer to fight for his freedom and hold accountable those responsible for what happened to him.





Santonio deserves his day in court. Your support would mean so much to us as we work to bring him home. Thank you for standing with our family.