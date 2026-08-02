Legal Defense for Political Prisoners in Uganda

I'm raising money to help cover cash bail and legal costs for Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi and other political prisoners in Uganda who were abducted and arrested over fake political crimes due to the regime.





These individuals are facing charges without legitimate grounds, and they need immediate support to secure their release and mount a legal defense. Your donation will help cover bail amounts and legal fees so they can fight these charges and regain their freedom.





Thank you for standing with those fighting for justice and accountability.